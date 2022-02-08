Tennessee mother sentenced to life in deaths of 4 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman convicted of stabbing her four children to death has been sentenced to life in prison. A judge found 34-year-old Shanynthia Gardner guilty last month of the 2016 slayings of the children, whose ages ranged from 5 months to 4 years. The Shelby County district attorney’s office said another child, who was 7 at the time, escaped to a neighbor’s home for help. Gardner’s lawyers argued an insanity defense, but the judge rejected it. Lammey sentenced Gardner to life on each of four murder counts and to 15 years on each other count, including neglect and abuse, to run concurrently.