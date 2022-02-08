US to remind China of Pacific interests amid Ukraine tension

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is making a push to remind China that the U.S. remains involved and active in the Indo-Pacific despite Washington’s current preoccupation with a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. As tensions between Washington and Moscow continue to escalate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Australia this week on a trip designed to reinforce America’s interests in Asia and its intent to push back on increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region. In Melbourne, Blinken will attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the so-called “Quad” — Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. — a bloc created to counter China. While China will top the agenda, U.S. officials say Ukraine and the relationship between Beijing and Moscow will also be a topic for discussion.