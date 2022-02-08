Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:49 PM

Van Dyke protesters fined $200 each, ordered to stay away

KTVZ

CHICAGO (AP) — Nine people arrested inside the federal courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding federal charges against former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke have ben ordered by a federal judge to stay away from the building for 60 days and pay $200 fines. The five women and four men went to the courthouse Thursday to deliver a letter to a federal prosecutor demanding charges against the disgraced officer who was released from prison last week after serving a little more than three years for killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Their attorney argued his clients’ arrests were enough punishment. and that the protest was nonviolent and “in the best tradition of civil disobedience.” 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content