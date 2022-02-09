Blinken says century will be shaped by Indo-Pacfic region

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States remains focused long-term on the Indo-Pacific region despite concerns over Russian aggression toward the Ukraine. Blinken is in the Australian city of Melbourne for a meeting on Friday with his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan. Blinken said on Thursday the Biden administration is “working 24/7” on the challenge of Russian agrees toward Ukraine. But Blinken says Biden “knows better than anyone else” that much of the current century will be shaped by the Indo-Pacific region. Blinken’s trip is designed to reinforce America’s interests in Asia and its intent to push back against increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region.