Bloomberg nominated to defense advisory board on innovation

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has nominated former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to be the next chairman of a key advisory panel. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he is recommending that Bloomberg head the Defense Innovation Board, which provides advice on new ideas and technology issues. Soon after he took over as Pentagon chief, Austin completely revamped the department’s advisory boards, halting their activities and essentially purging their members, including a number who were appointed in the final days of the Trump administration.