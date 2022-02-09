Capitol rioter draped in Confederate flag pleads guilty

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who was draped in a Confederate flag when he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to joining the mob’s attack. Matthew Ryan Miller is scheduled to be sentenced May 23 in federal court. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding police officers. Miller admitted he sprayed a fire extinguisher at law enforcement officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the Capitol. Miller was freed after his arrest last year, but U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ordered him to be detained until his sentencing.