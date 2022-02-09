Court records: ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris to plead guilty

CHICAGO (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris is expected to plead guilty Thursday in a federal child pornography case alleging he solicited sex from minors. Court records in Chicago show a change of plea hearing is scheduled for Thursday in U.S. District Court. It’s not clear which charges Harris plans to plead guilty to or whether he had reached a plea deal with prosecutors. The actor from Naperville was indicted in December 2020 on charges alleging misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas. Federal prosecutors also alleged that Harris tried to persuade a minor to engage in oral sex at cheerleading events and solicited another for sex.