Democratic lawmakers begin effort to let staffs join a union

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some 130 Democratic House lawmakers have signed onto a bill that would extend to their staffs the right to unionize and engage in collective bargaining. The effort has quickly gained momentum following comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Biden administration indicating their support. Jobs on Capitol Hill are competitive and often provide a launching pad for more lucrative employment elsewhere. But the hours involved can be grueling, the pay low and the expectations from lawmakers exceedingly high. In recent weeks, workers for Democratic groups such as the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have moved to unionize.