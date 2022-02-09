Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget’s family says the actor-comedian died last month in Florida from an accidental blow to the head. Citing authorities, the family says that Saget struck the back of his head on an unknown surface and then went to sleep. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Jan. 9 and declared dead by paramedics. The family says there were no drugs or alcohol involved. Details from the Florida medical examiner’s office handling the case were unavailable Tuesday night. Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He was 65 when he died.