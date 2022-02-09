Kansas gets OK to offer $1B-plus in breaks to mystery firm

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have signed off on the state’s largest-ever taxpayer-funded incentives to attract thousands of new jobs. They did so Wednesday even though most didn’t know the name of the company or what it plans to make. The measure also cuts the state’s corporate income taxes. The Kansas Senate voted 31-9 to approve a bill to create a new incentives program offering a single company hundreds of millions of dollars in breaks once this year and and another company a deal in 2023. The House approved it Tuesday, so it goes to Gov. Laura Kelly. Her administration says it is pursuing a $4 billion project, but the secrecy rankles some lawmakers.