Photos indicate North Korea may be preparing military parade

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Satellite photos show hundreds of people in formation at a training ground in North Korea’s capital in a possible sign the country is preparing for a military parade. The 38 North website, which specializes in North Korea studies, described the Feb. 5 imagery taken on Mirim airfield in Pyongyang. North Korea often marks important anniversaries with parades and other displays. The 80th birth anniversary of the current leader’s father is next week, and the 110th birth anniversary of the nation’s founder is in April. North Korea hasn’t disclosed what events it would hold to mark the occasions. Last month, North Korea carried out a spate of missile tests, but it appears to be pausing the tests during the Winter Olympics in China, its most important ally.