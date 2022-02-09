Police arrest convoy protesters at New Zealand’s Parliament

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police on Thursday began arresting some protesters who have been camped out on Parliament’s grounds as a convoy protest against coronavirus mandates entered its third day. The arrests came after Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard took the rare step of closing the grounds and police called in more than 100 extra officers from other parts of the country. Still, police seemed prepared to wait it out as officers formed a line and ordered people to leave but didn’t advance on them, arresting mainly those being unruly. Police wore protective vests but didn’t don riot gear or carry guns.