Republican rift exposes choice: With Trump or against him

By STEVE PEOPLES

AP National Politics Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A rift over the Republican National Committee’s symbolic vote to censure former President Donald Trump’s House GOP critics has exposed the competing forces fighting to control the party. The infighting shattered a period of relative Republican peace just as party leaders insist they need to come together to defeat Democrats in the looming midterms. The RNC controversy is a proxy for the larger political tug-of-war between Trump and his allies and the party’s establishment wing. For most Republicans, the choice heading into the midterm elections is clear: Either you’re with Trump or against him.