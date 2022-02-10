5th journalist killed in Mexico this year

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist was shot dead in the southern state of Oaxaca on Thursday, the fifth killed this year in Mexico. State authorities said Heber López, director of the online news site Noticias Web, was killed at his office in the port city of Salina Cruz. The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office said that two suspects in the killing were in custody and that a gun had been recovered from them. Rodolfo Canseco Gutiérrez, director of the online news site RCP Noticias and a longtime friend of López’s, said the journalist covered crime and police news. López’s murder follows those of four journalists in January.