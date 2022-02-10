Biden dog Commander to make TV debut during ‘Puppy Bowl’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s puppy Commander will make his TV debut on Super Bowl Sunday. The German shepherd and Biden’s wife, Jill, will appear in a commercial airing before the broadcast of “Puppy Bowl XVIII.” Both contests will be held on the day before Valentine’s Day. The first lady talks in the commercial about the “unconditional love, joy and comfort” that pets bring their owners every day. She also says Valentine’s Day is also one of her favorite holidays “because it’s all about love.”