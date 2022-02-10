Biden doing ‘deep dive’ on ‘about 4’ high court candidates

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears to be narrowing his list of candidates for the Supreme Court, saying he’s looking at “about four people.” Democrats who met with him Thursday say he wants a “persuasive” nominee in the mold of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. In an interview Thursday, Biden told NBC the White House is doing a “deep dive” on the candidates to see if there’s anything in their background that would disqualify them. Biden has said his nominee will be a Black woman and he will decide by the end of February.