Defenders of convicted Honduran activists to seek amnesty

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Defenders of six Honduran environmental activists convicted this week for alleged actions against a mining operation plan to seek relief under a recently passed amnesty for political prisoners and prisoners of conscience. The conviction of six of the so-called Guapinol 8 on Wednesday brought international criticism on the new government of President Xiomara Castro. While their case long predates her two-week old administration, advocates are calling on Castro’s government to act. Most of the men had been in pre-trial detention since 2019, accused of deprivation of liberty and aggravated arson. Two of the eight were acquitted.