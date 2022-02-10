Emotional support or hogwash? Man fights to keep his pet pig

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man is in a legal fight to keep a pig he says is his emotional support animal. Wyverne Flatt says Ellie the potbellied pig is family to him. But officials in his upstate village of Canajoharie see it very differently. To them, the pig is a farm animal Flatt is harboring in the village illegally. Their legal fight with Flatt could go to trial next month. But Flatt’s battle has already caught the attention of pig partisans who believe the animals should be respected more as companions instead of just a food source.