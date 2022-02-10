Fordham names first woman and first layperson as president
Associated Press
Fordham University, a Jesuit institution in New York, has named its new president, Tania Tetlow. She is the first woman and first layperson to lead the school in its 181-year history. Tetlow broke the same two barriers in her previous job. She has served since 2018 as president of Loyola University New Orleans, a 110-year-old Jesuit university. She’ll start her new job at Fordham on July 1. Loyola says its enrollment has grown by 11% under Tetlow and has the largest, most diverse freshman class in school history. it also credits her for starting new academic programs in growing fields and with strengthening its finances.
Comments