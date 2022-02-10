Head of London police resigns after string of scandals

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The head of London’s Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, says she is resigning after a string of controversies that undermined public confidence in the force and prompted a falling out between her and the capital’s mayor. Mayor Sadiq Khan had recently threatened to oust Dick from her role, saying she wasn’t doing enough to reform the Metropolitan Police, Britain’s largest police force, and tackle growing accusations of misogyny and racism. Khan said late Thursday it was clear the only way to overhaul the force was to have “new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police.” Dick has headed the force for four years and is the first woman to lead Scotland Yard.