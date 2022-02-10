Hirano wins Olympic halfpipe gold; White 4th in last Games

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — In Shaun White’s farewell performance, Ayumu Hirano of Japan won an elusive Olympic gold in the halfpipe with a boundary-pushing final run. Hirano’s last run included a intricate and unprecedented series of flips and spins that pushed a sport obsessed with progression to new heights. His score of 96 reflected that. The two-time Olympic silver medalist moved past Scotty James of Australia, whose top score was 92.50 in the three-run final. Jan Scherrer of Switzerland took bronze. White finished in fourth place. He fell on the final run of a career that’s seen the American star win three Olympic titles.