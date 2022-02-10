Iran and 4 countries clash over reparations for 2020 crash

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran is clashing with three Western countries and Ukraine over reparations for the Iranian military’s missile attack against a Ukrainian passenger jet in January 2020 that killed all 176 passengers and crew on board. Last month, ministers from Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and Britain who have joined together to seek reparations said Iran has rejected their collective demand. Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi responded in a letter to the U.N. secretary-general circulated Thursday that Iran previously offered bilateral negotiations with each of the four countries, and reiterated “its willingness to hold further bilateral negotiations” with each of the four counties.