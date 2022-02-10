Lieutenant: Officers should have tried to stop Floyd killing

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Testimony resumes Friday in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. The head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide unit testified Thursday that the officers should have intervened to stop fellow Officer Derek Chauvin when he had his knee on the Black man’s neck. Lt. Richard Zimmerman added that the duty can mean intervening to begin first aid or even moving an officer out of the way if necessary. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give him medical aid while he was handcuffed, facedown with Chauvin’s knee pressed onto his neck. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the killing.