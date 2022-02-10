Man upset over Canada’s mask mandates threatens wrong Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who wanted to join the protests in Canada’s capital over mask mandates called in a bomb threat but called the wrong Ottawa. Officials say a 20-year-old from Akron, Ohio, wanted authorities in the big Canadian city of Ottawa to waste their time chasing the warning. But instead he called the sheriff’s office in the Ohio village of Ottawa. The sheriff’s office says the man admitted there was no bomb once he found out he called the wrong place. Prosecutors are now looking at filing charges against the caller.