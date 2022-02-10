Massachusetts game show winner gets trip to New Hampshire

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts contestant on “The Price Is Right” was hoping to win a getaway to some tropical locale during a recent appearance on the game show. Instead she won a trip to New Hampshire. Catherine Graham had already won a firepit and a love seat when she was tapped to go up on stage and play “Side By Side” with host Drew Carey. That’s when she learned the prize she would be playing for was a trip to New Hampshire, just across the border from Massachusetts. Graham confessed she was hoping for some place a bit more exotic, like Tahiti or Bora Bora.