Most vulnerable still in jeopardy as COVID precautions ease

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

As more places drop mask orders and other COVID-19 precautions, there’s new urgency in finding ways to protect up to 7 million Americans with severely weak immune systems. Vaccines don’t always work for people who are immune-compromised because of cancer, organ transplants or other conditions. There’s a new option, the first drug that promises to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection for six months. Evusheld injections contain virus-fighting antibodies for people who can’t make their own. But it’s in short supply, restricted to the highest-risk patients.