Nathan Chen demonstrates new era of music in figure skating

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Traditional figure skating music is often classical or instrumental, pieces like “Boléro,” “Swan Lake” or Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Or it’s expansive movie scores from films like “Gladiator,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” or “Moulin Rouge.” But the Beijing Olympics has witnessed a birth of more current, mainstream and offbeat music that first took hold four years ago in Pyeongchang, the first Winter Games in which lyrics were allowed. The eclectic mix of genres seen so far have produced a new tone in the most stylish of performances, which are being heavily rewarded by the judges.