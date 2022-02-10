Nevada governor rescinds mask mandate effective immediately

By SCOTT SONNER and KEN RITTER

Associated Press

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says the state will no longer require face coverings in public places, “effective immediately.” The Democrat acknowledged a wide divergence of opinion about mask mandates, saying he knows some people think the state is not ready to drop mask requirements, but that deceasing coronavirus cases in recent weeks had convinced him it was the right time. He said he hoped the decision would help businesses. New COVID-19 cases in Nevada continue a steep decline since a statewide peak in mid-January, but the spread of the virus remains far above thresholds recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The governor said employers and school districts can still set their own policies.