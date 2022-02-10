Ohio mayor concerned ice shanties could lead to prostitution

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of an upscale city outside Cleveland has raised eyebrows nationally for his comment at a recent City Council meeting that allowing ice fishing from shanties could lead to prostitution. Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert during a City Council discussion Tuesday about whether to permit ice fishing on a city lake said he wanted council members to consider the potential for prostitution if ice shanties were allowed. Shubert’s remarks have since gone viral. Messages seeking comment were left with Shubert on Thursday. Shubert in a statement to WJW-TV in Cleveland said it was “wise to discuss the potential for unintended consequences.” Hudson is roughly 30 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland.