Pakistan women protest India’s ban on headscarves in schools

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani women have rallied against a ban imposed in a region in neighboring India on the wearing of the traditional headscarf, or hijab, by Muslim girls in schools. About a hundred women took to the streets on Thursday in the southern port city of Karachi in a protest organized by a Pakistani Islamist political party. In the eastern city of Lahore, dozens of women torched an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also demanded the lifting of the hijab ban. A court in southern India has told students not to wear any religious clothing until it delivers a verdict on petitions seeking to overturn the ban on hijabs.