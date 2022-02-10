Palin calls New York Times the ‘Goliath’ in libel dispute

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has compared The New York Times to “Goliath” and herself to “David” in their dispute over a 2017 editorial. The comparison came Thursday during Palin’s testimony at a civil trial where she’s accused the newspaper of damaging her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. She testified in federal court in Manhattan that when she first learned about the editorial, she felt devastated and powerless. The Times lawyers have argued the flawed wording in the piece was an honest mistake meant no harm.