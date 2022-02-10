Puerto Rico firefighters secure wage increase after protests

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has announced a $500 monthly salary increase for firefighters a day after they joined thousands of public employees in a protest to demand higher wages and improved pensions. The money will temporarily come from federal funds until officials identify a local source to make the increase permanent, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Thursday. Firefighters in the U.S. territory earn a base salary of $1,500 a month but were seeking $2,500 plus an improved pension plan. Pierluisi noted that the $500 increase goes into effect on July 1, the same day that firefighters also would receive another $125 increase approved by a federal control board that oversees the island’s finances.