Scientist testifies about drugs found after Floyd killing

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension forensic scientist is testifying at the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights. McKenzie Anderson oversaw the processing of the squad car that officers had tried to put Floyd in. Anderson acknowledged that pills and fragments recovered from the vehicle months after an initial search tested positive for methamphetamine. A pill also tested positive for Floyd’s DNA. A toxicologist testified Wednesday that drug use did not cause Floyd’s death. Former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give him medical aid while he was handcuffed, facedown with Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee pressed onto his neck.