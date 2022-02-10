Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee say the CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, Sens. Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich allege the CIA has long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress. There have long been concerns about what information the intelligence community collects about Americans. The CIA wouldn’t comment on the program but says the agency strictly follows privacy guidelines intended to protect American data.