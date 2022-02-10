Shooting on Arizona reservation critically injures officer

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of a Native American reservation in Arizona have been told to stay inside their homes as authorities search for a suspect who opened fire at tribal police officers, critically injuring one of them. Authorities say officers had responded to reported gunfire Wednesday night on the Yavapai-Apache Nation in the Verde Valley region of north-central Arizona. Officials say the suspect got out of a vehicle and shot at officers while fleeing. Police identified the injured officer as Sergeant Preston Brogdon. He was in critical but stable condition at a hospital and was expected to undergo several more surgeries.