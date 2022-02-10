Skip to Content
The band Spoon returns with a ‘great rock ‘n’ roll record’

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The band Spoon has taken a sonic fork in the road and, appropriately enough, the first single from their new album mentions another piece of silverware — a knife. “The Hardest Cut” — complete with the line “we live on a knife” — roars with a dark, grunge-meets-’70s guitar energy, a signal of what’s to come from the Texas-based band on their 10-track, 10th album, “Lucifer on the Sofa.” Frontman Britt Daniel says they were trying to create “a great rock ‘n’ roll record.” ”The Hardest Cut” comes out Friday.

