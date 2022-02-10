Trump backer, 4 others charged with voter fraud in Wisconsin

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A supporter of former President Donald Trump who wanted to root out voter fraud is one of five people charged with election fraud by a Republican district attorney who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said Thursday that all five voters, including a homeless person, improperly listed a post office box number at a UPS store as their address, rather than a residential address as is required under Wisconsin law. That brings the number of people charged with election fraud during the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin to 10, including seven in Fond du Lac County.