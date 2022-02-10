US: Civilian toll in Syria raid may be higher than thought

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military officials say there could have been more civilian casualties than initially thought in the U.S. raid that killed the top Islamic State leader in Syria last week. But they believe any deaths were caused by the militant’s suicide bomb and were not at the hands of American forces. The officials also say they can’t be certain that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated the bomb that killed him and his family at his home in the village of Atmeh. They say it’s possible it was set off by him or someone else on the third floor of the building where he lived. The officials spoke to a small number of reporters on condition of anonymity as a condition for providing the briefing.