Venezuela’s Guaidó, opposition seek to unite under big tent

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Venezuelan opposition was re-energized recently by an unexpected gubernatorial victory in the home state of the late President Hugo Chavez. Now it’s trying to use that momentum to bring its divided factions together and launch yet another attempt to topple Chavez’s political heirs. Three years after he proclaimed himself the legitimate leader of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, his U.S.-backed opposition and other adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro will convene this week in the capital, Caracas. They intend to work on a big-tent strategy as they gear up for a presidential election they would like to see happen before 2024.