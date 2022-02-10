Woman convicted in 1987 kidnapping death paroled from prison

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A woman convicted in the 1987 kidnapping and death of a northern Illinois businessman has been released from prison. The Illinois Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Nancy Rish was paroled Thursday. Stephen Small of Kankakee suffocated in a plywood box he was buried in when a breathing tube running to the surface failed before a ransom could be paid. Rish petitioned in December 2017 for a resentencing hearing so that the court could consider evidence of domestic violence. Her attorneys argued Rish was coerced by ex-boyfriend Daniel Edwards into driving him and that she was unaware of his kidnapping plan.