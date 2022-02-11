Skip to Content
Alabama school system faulted for response to Nazi salute

By JAY REEVES
Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An organization that promotes civil and human rights is criticizing an Alabama school system’s response to complaints from a Jewish student that a teacher had classmates perform a Nazi salute. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute says the school system in wealthy, nearly all-white Mountain Brook showed a lack of commitment to diversity. A Jewish student says he was shocked last month when a history teacher had classmates stand and give a stiff-armed Nazi salute during a lesson on the way symbols change. 

