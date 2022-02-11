Billionaire developer Rick Caruso enters LA mayor’s contest

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billionaire developer Rick Caruso is entering the crowded field of candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The 63-year-old promises in a statement on Twitter that the city can end homelessness and reverse a spike in crime. One rival quickly attacked the one-time Republican Caruso as a stand-in for former President Donald Trump. Caruso’s candidacy reorders a contest that already features several locally prominent Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Karen Bass. The race is taking shape at a troubled time for the heavily Democratic city of about 4 million, which is contending with a homeless crisis and rising crime.