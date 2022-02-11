Breonna Taylor case jury selection reaches end of 1st phase

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lawyers have wrapped up their individual questioning of potential jurors in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead. After four days of questioning this week, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed a pool of 48 prospective jurors. Those 48 will be brought back on Feb. 22 and 12 jurors and three alternates will be selected for the trial.Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison was not charged in Taylor’s March 13, 2020, death. But he faces three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing shots that went into a neighbor’s apartment.