Christian Cowan’s NY fashion week show went 102 stories up

By LEANNE ITALIE and JOHN CARUCCI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — British wunderkind Christian Cowan helped open New York Fashion Week on Friday night with a riot of sequins, feathers and little T-shirts of love to the city he now calls home. The 25-year-old designer who first put clothes on Lady Gaga’s back while still a teenager in fashion school married Hollywood with Gen Z TikTok culture. And he melded the vibes of Lower East Side club kids with Upper East Side ladies who lunch. Cowan set out this time around to honor New York as the city wakes up amid a pandemic with loosened restrictions and the hope of a brighter future.