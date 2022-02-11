Family accuses police of shooting Wisconsin man in back

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The family of a Black man injured during an arrest in Wisconsin last week says police shot him in the back even though he was unarmed and wasn’t resisting. Quadren Wilson’s family says police swarmed his car at a Madison intersection on Feb. 3 and shot him five times in the back as he sat behind the wheel. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, has said Wilson suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the arrest but has not confirmed he was shot. The office has said two state agents fired their weapons during the arrest but has not said whether their bullets struck him or why they fired. Wilson was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant.