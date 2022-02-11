Georgia leaders: Cityhood push dead for Atlanta’s Buckhead

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Top Georgia lawmakers have signaled that proposals to allow the wealthy, predominately white Buckhead neighborhood to secede from Atlanta are dead, at least for this year. Republican House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge told reporters on Friday that he intends to give new Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at least a year to reduce crime. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Thursday made clear his opposition to the proposed Buckhead City, saying organizers have left too many questions unanswered. Supporters of Buckhead City have backed legislation allowing voters in the area to decide a referendum on cityhood this November. Supporters say they will discuss plans moving forward next week.