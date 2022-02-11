Judge delays start of Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan hearing

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy has delayed the start of a trial to determine whether the BSA’s reorganization plan should be confirmed. The judge’s decision Friday comes after an agreement between the BSA and the official committee representing more than 80,000 men who say they were molested as children by Scout leaders. The agreement announced Thursday includes several new plan provisions. The judge pushed back the start of the confirmation hearing from Feb. 22 to March 9. The Boy Scouts had asked for only a one week delay, while plan opponents said they would need several weeks to analyze and respond to changes in the plan.