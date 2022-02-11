Judge in Arbery death federal trial to seat jury Monday

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the hate crimes trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery says she plans to seat a jury Monday, and expects attorneys to make their opening statements as well. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood wrapped up questioning of potential jurors for the case Friday. She qualified 64 jury pool members to return next week. Federal prosecutors say three white men violated Arbery’s civil rights when the 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot while running in a Georgia neighborhood. Next week they will stand trial for the second time. All three men were convicted of murder in a Georgia state court last fall.