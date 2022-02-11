Judge to rule on Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry’s trial location

By GRANT SCHULTE

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge is expected to rule on whether U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will stand trial in the California district where he faces felony charges or his home state of Nebraska. U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld said he would issue his decision Friday afternoon. Fortenberry, a nine-term Republican, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he lied to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal 2016 campaign contribution from a foreign national at a Los Angeles fundraiser. His attorneys have filed motions asking Blumenfeld to exclude evidence from the trial and transfer the case from California to Nebraska.