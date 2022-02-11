Jury: Home health worker murdered mentally disabled client

GRETNA, LA. (AP) — Louisiana prosecutors say a man who worked for his mother’s home health care company has been convicted of killing an autistic and intellectually disabled man who was completely dependent on others’ care. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office says jurors found 36-year-old Terrell Nix of Gretna guilty Thursday night of second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Rohn Brinker, of Terrytown. The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Brinker died May 14, 2019, while Nix was working the overnight shift at Brinker’s apartment. An autopsy found that he had been strangled and suffered blunt force trauma. A broken rib had punctured his lung.